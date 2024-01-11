Home

Rohit Sharma Becomes First Person To Create This Historic Record Despite Getting Out On Duck In Mohali

Rohit Sharma creates history during IND vs AFG 1st T20I and became first men cricketer to reach this milestone.

Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma did not get the desired outing in the first T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11 as he got out on a two-ball duck in the form of a run out because of miscommunication with his opening partner Shubman Gill. However, despite this, the start cricketer became the first male cricketer to reach a new historic milestone.

Rohit became the first men’s cricketer in the history of cricket to be a part of 100 T20I wins. The milestone gets much bigger as Rohit made his comeback in T20Is after more than 14 months and led his team to a dominant win over Afghanistan.

In a dazzling display of cricket prowess, India kickstarted their T20 World Cup preparations with a resounding six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Celebrating coach Rahul Dravid’s 51st birthday, India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, triumphed where all-rounder Shivam Dube stole the spotlight. Dube’s stellar performance showcased his versatility, making a strong case as Hardik Pandya’s backup.

With the ball, he scalped a crucial wicket, dismissing Afghanistan’s captain Ibrahim Zadran with finesse. But it was with the bat that Dube truly shone, anchoring the innings with a career-best 60 runs, guiding India to victory with 15 balls to spare.

Jitesh Sharma, known for his explosive finishes in the IPL, entered the fray early in the ninth over and contributed impressive 31 off 20 balls. Axar Patel, stepping into the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, played a pivotal role with his darting deliveries, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-2.

With the T20 World Cup looming in less than six months, India seized the opportunity to test their young talents. Players like Axar Patel, who claimed 2 wickets for 23 runs, and Jitesh Sharma, delivering a fine cameo, showcased their mettle, contributing to India’s triumph and taking a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Rohit Sharma etched his name in history, becoming the first men’s player to achieve 100 T20I wins, joining an elite group alongside England’s Dani Wyatt and Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

