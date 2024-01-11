Home

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Forgets Playing XI During Toss – WATCH Viral Video

Rohit Sharma once again forgot the playing 11 during the toss of IND vs AFG 1st T20I in Mohali.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma is famous for his dangerous hitting and astonishing batting skills. However, the Indian captain is also known for his ability to forget things and he added another chapter to it during the toss of the IND vs AFG 1st T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11.

Rohit was asked about India’s line-up after he won the toss. The Indian skipper went on and named the players that would not be a part of the playing 11. He names Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal but forgot the name of Kuldeep Yadav. Murali Kartik even reminded him of Kuldeep but for a split second, he got confused again about his availability.

“We will bowl first. No particular reason, the pitch is good and it doesn’t change a lot here. A lot to gain from the 3 games, we haven’t had too much T20 cricket leading to the World Cup, there’s IPL, but this is an international game and we’ll try to achieve a few things,” said Rohit after winning the toss.

“I had a chat with Rahul bhai regarding the combination going forward and what we need to do as a group. That’s what we’ll try to do, but winning is the most important thing. Sanju Samson, Avesh, Yashashvi (who didn’t pull off well) and Kuldeep miss out,” he added.

IND vs AFG Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

