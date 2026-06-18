IND vs AFG 2026 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill smashes MS Dhoni’s MASSIVE record, becomes third fastest to…

Indian skipper Shubman Gill smashed a match-winning 154 in the second ODI match against Afghanistan at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

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Shubman Gill (left) and MS Dhoni. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs AFG 2026 2nd ODI: Team India captain Shubman Gill’s brilliant 154 in 110 balls set up his side’s massive 170-run win over Afghanistan in the second ODI at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. With the win, the home side took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series to keep up their unbeaten streak in ODI cricket against Afghans.

On course of his 9th ODI century, Gill also surpassed former India captain and Chennai Super Kings star MS Dhoni’s massive record for India. The Gujarat Titans skipper has become the 3rd fastest Indian batter to score 1000 runs for Team India in ODI cricket. Gill achieved this feat in 954 balls – level with former India skipper and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

The current Indian ODI and Test skipper surpassed Dhoni, who had notched up 1000 ODI runs in 955 balls. He only trails Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya – who is the fastest Indian to 1000 runs in just 857 balls while former India batter Kedar Jadhav had achieved this feat in 936 balls.

“I am a little sore, got a lot of cramps in different areas. It was really hot and I batted for 40-45 overs. I am much better now and in a good space. The ball’s going exactly where I want to go. I had a target ahead of the series to finish matches and bat for 40-45 overs. I was aiming for 200, but had to keep hitting shots,” Gill said in the post-match presentation.

‘ !#ShubmanGill puts on a masterclass, bringing up his FIRST-EVER ODI century as captain for Team India! #INDvAFG | 2nd ODI | LIVE NOW https://t.co/YiwP9pOAPC pic.twitter.com/KxFphH6k5t — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 17, 2026

Shubman Gill also completed his 3000 ODI runs while achieving this feat. Gill has become the fastest Indian to reach 3000 runs in ODI cricket in terms of innings, achieving this in 62 innings. He surpassed former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and current teammate Shreyas Iyer, who had achieved this in 72 innings.

Also Read | Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan centuries power India to series win over Afghanistan

Gill, however, was 2nd fastest Indian to reach 3000 runs in terms of balls as he reached the landmark in 3016 balls. Kapil Dev remarkably still holds the record of reaching this landmark the fastest in terms of ball, having achieved it in 2995 deliveries.

The Indian skipper admitted that he was eyeing his second ODI double century before getting dismissed for 154. “Yes, I was, but I knew that I’ll have to keep hitting my shots, keep 430, 440, 450 in mind. I actually think I middled it (reverse sweep) too well that it went to deep covers,” Gill said after the match.