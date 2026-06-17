IND Vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan toy with Afghanistan bowlers to smash his 2nd one-day ton, WATCH

Ishan Kishan went on a rampage, tearing through both pace and spin to score his next 53 runs in just 19 balls to smash his 2nd ODI hundred in just 71 deliveries

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India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his century during the second ODI match between India and Afghanistan at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Ishan Kishan made the most out of his opportunity at number 4 for India as he smashed a blistering full-century in the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan here at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Kishan appeared as a 1st down batter in the rain-marred 1st one-day a couple of days ago in Dharamshala where he was able to score just 34 runs.

He had filled in for the injured Virat Kohli who has been ruled out of the series due to an hamstring injury. After failing to make an impact at 3, Ishan Kishan was pulled down the order at number 4 and it proved to be the right decision.

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Ishan Kishan stitched a massive partnership with skipper Shubman Gill who batted at 3 as part of the revised batting order, which will be tried and tested with different options in Virat Kohli’s absence. After Yashasvi Jaiswal got out cheaply at 4 and Rohit Sharma missed out on his half-century by 2 runs, Kishan and Gill ran the show in Lucknow.

The left-hander, who has been handed over the wicket-keeping gloves in place of regular keeper KL Rahul, took his time initially, reaching a compose half-century off 52 deliveries. However, Kishan shifted gears rapidly after hitting his fifty as he launched a ferocious counterattack against the Afghan bowling lineup.

He went on a rampage, tearing through both pace and spin to score his next 53 runs in just 19 balls. Ishan Kishan smashed his 2nd ODI hundred in just 71 deliveries.

Alongside Shubman Gill, who hit 154, Kishan stitched a breathtaking 224-run partnership for the 3rd wicket which laid the foundation for India to setup a 400+ total. Ishan Kishan’s knock included 14 fours and 7 massive sixes. He innings (125 off 79) eventually ended when he was caught off Nangeyalia Kharoti while attempting to go for another big hit.

After his departure, Gill completed his 150 but India suffered a late batting collapse as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar – all got out cheaply. Afghanistan eventually bowled India out for 402.

IND Vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.

Afghanistan had won the toss and elected to bat first.