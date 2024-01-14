Highlights – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Dube, Jaiswal’s Fifty Power India To 6-Wicket Win

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: January 14, 2024 10:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Highlights – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Score: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to seal the three-match series 2-0.

Afghanistan managed to post a fighting total of 172 runs at the loss of 10 wickets with the help of Gulbadin Naib’s fifty (57 off 35 balls) and a good finish from Karim Janat (20 off 10 balls) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (21 off 9 balls). Arshdeep took the most wickets for India as he finished with three in his four overs. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed two wickets each and Shivam Dube had one wicket in front of his name.

India did lose on Rohit Sharma on a golden duck and then Virat Kohli inside the powerplay itself but Yashasvi Jasiwal (68 off 34 balls) and Shivam Dube (63 off 32 balls) decimated the Afghan bowling line-up and ensured another dominant win for the Indian side.

IND vs AFG Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:26 PM IST

    Player of the Match Axar Patel: Feels good, I just realised that I have got 200 T20 wickets. But what is important to keep doing well for India, honestly a few years later I won’t remember how many wickets I took. I have been trying to bowl a bit slower, vary my lengths and now I have been to gauge these things better. Now I have the confidence to bowl at all times, even in the powerplay. You need to be mentally prepared as a bowler in T20 cricket. Ready to concede a six because that same ball could get you a wicket on another day.

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:23 PM IST

    India Captain Rohit Sharma: It is a great feeling, it has been a long journey starting way back in 2007. I’ve cherished every moment I have spent here. We have been clear with what we wanted to do, very clear message to everyone and when you see a performance like that, you can be really proud. One thing is talking about it, but to actually go there and play that way is a proud feeling. The last two games, we’ve ticked a lot of boxes. They’ve had a great couple of years, Jaiswal has played Test cricket now and even T20I. He has shown what he is capable of. He has the talent and has a great range of shots. Dube is a big guy, very powerful and can take on the spinners. That is his role and he has come out and played two crucial innings for us.

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:22 PM IST

    Afghanistan Cpatain Ibrahim Zadran: We were quite short. We had a good start but not very good after that. Sometimes we play well in the powerplay, sometimes in the middle and sometimes at the death. We need to build the momentum throughout and not repeat mistakes to have a good T20 World Cup. (On Gulbadin Naib) He’s the most senior guy, we trust him and when he played a few shots in the powerplay, we wanted him to take that momentum throughout the innings.

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:16 PM IST

    Shivam Dube in post-match presentation: The skipper is really happy with my performance, he told me well played. (On Jaiswal) We both are stroke players, we know our game. My role was to take on the spinners, but our plan was to both attack and finish the game early. There wasn’t any target in mind, but we should have finished the game earlier. There are many things that I have worked on, apart from skill it is about how mentally you prepare for the T20 game. How to handle pressure, and deciding which bowlers to take on. It isn’t important to hit every ball. I have been working on my bowling as well, happy that it worked out in the first game but not as much today. But that is how T20 cricket is.

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:14 PM IST

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:13 PM IST

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Another comfortable win for the Indian side. They did lose both Rohit and Virat Kohli inside the powerplay but Afghanistan just did not have an answer for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. IND 173/3 (15.4)

  • Jan 14, 2024 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: India win the match by six wickets. What an innings from Shivam Dube. He smashed 63 runs off 32 balls. An easy win for India and they win the series 2-0. IND 173/4 (15.4)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: BOUNDARY! from Rinku Singh to start Karim Janat’s over. 7 runs from this over and now India only need two more runs to win this match. IND 171/4 (15)

  • Jan 14, 2024 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: ANOTHER BOUNDARY! for Shivam Dube and another Player of the Match winning performance from the all-rounder. 8 runs from this over. IND 164/4 (14)

