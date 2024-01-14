By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Highlights – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Dube, Jaiswal’s Fifty Power India To 6-Wicket Win
India vs Afghanistan – Highlights, Commentary: India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in second T20I in Indore.
Highlights – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Score: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to seal the three-match series 2-0.
Afghanistan managed to post a fighting total of 172 runs at the loss of 10 wickets with the help of Gulbadin Naib’s fifty (57 off 35 balls) and a good finish from Karim Janat (20 off 10 balls) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (21 off 9 balls). Arshdeep took the most wickets for India as he finished with three in his four overs. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed two wickets each and Shivam Dube had one wicket in front of his name.
India did lose on Rohit Sharma on a golden duck and then Virat Kohli inside the powerplay itself but Yashasvi Jasiwal (68 off 34 balls) and Shivam Dube (63 off 32 balls) decimated the Afghan bowling line-up and ensured another dominant win for the Indian side.
IND vs AFG Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
