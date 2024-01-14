Home

Sports

Highlights – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Dube, Jaiswal’s Fifty Power India To 6-Wicket Win

live

Highlights – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket SCORE: Dube, Jaiswal’s Fifty Power India To 6-Wicket Win

India vs Afghanistan – Highlights, Commentary: India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in second T20I in Indore.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Afghanistan VS India 172 (20.0) 173/4 (15.4) Run Rate: (Current: 11.04) IND win by 6 wickets Last Wicket: Jitesh Sharma (W) c Mohammad Nabi b Karim Janat 0 (2) - 156/4 in 12.6 Over Rinku Singh 9 * (9) 1x4, 0x6 Shivam Dube 63 (32) 5x4, 4x6 Fazalhaq Farooqi (3.4-0-28-1) * Karim Janat (2-0-13-2)

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Live Score

Highlights – IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Score: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to seal the three-match series 2-0.

Trending Now

Afghanistan managed to post a fighting total of 172 runs at the loss of 10 wickets with the help of Gulbadin Naib’s fifty (57 off 35 balls) and a good finish from Karim Janat (20 off 10 balls) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (21 off 9 balls). Arshdeep took the most wickets for India as he finished with three in his four overs. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed two wickets each and Shivam Dube had one wicket in front of his name.

India did lose on Rohit Sharma on a golden duck and then Virat Kohli inside the powerplay itself but Yashasvi Jasiwal (68 off 34 balls) and Shivam Dube (63 off 32 balls) decimated the Afghan bowling line-up and ensured another dominant win for the Indian side.

IND vs AFG Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.