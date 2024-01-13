Home

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Afghanistan Match In Indore

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live streaming: All you need to know about India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I live streaming and telecast details in India.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I FREE Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on January 14. The Men in Blue side is currently leading the series 1-0 after a comfortable win in the first T20I. Virat Kohli is most likely to join the Indian line-up in the upcoming match, so it will be interesting to see, who he replaces in the playing 11.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I In India

What time is India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday (January 14) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match going to be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match on TV?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match?

Live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib

