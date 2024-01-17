Home

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Afghanistan Match In Bengaluru

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Live streaming: All you need to know about India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live streaming and telecast details in India.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I FREE Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is going to face Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the final T20I of the three-match series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on January 17. The hosts are leading the series 2-0 and will be eyeing a clean-sweep win. On the other hand, the Afghan Atalan will try to bounce back from the losing skid and end the series with a win against the Men in Blue.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I In India

What time is India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday (January 17) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match going to be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match on TV?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match?

Live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib

