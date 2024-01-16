Home

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Surpassing MS Dhoni For Huge Milestone In Bengaluru

Under Rohit Sharma, India have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead against Afghanistan in three-match T20I series.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during India's training session ahead of 3rd T20I against Afghanistan. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma could surpass MS Dhoni for most wins by an Indian captain during their third and final T20I against Afghanistan on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Rohit and Dhoni have 41 wins each in T20Is as India captain. A victory on Wednesday will put Rohit as India’s most successful T20I captain in history. Former skipper Virat Kohli is third with 30 wins. India have already won the three-match series by winning the first two games.

While Rohit has so far led the Indian side in 53 matches, Dhoni captained in 73 games. Meanwhile, for Rohit, the Indian opener would also like to avoid an unwanted record in the third game. The 36-year-old has so far registered back-to-back ducks in the series and would like to change the script in Bengaluru.

With 12 ducks in T20Is, Rohit is on the verge of equaling Ireland Paul Sterling for most ducks in the shortest format of the game. Sterling has 13 to his name.

