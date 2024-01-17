Home

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: ‘Thigh Pad Diya Kya Pehla Ball?’ Stump Mic Catches Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Conversation – WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for ducks in the first two matches against Afghanistan in the series.

Rohit Sharma is leading India in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Bengaluru: India captain Rohit Sharma was caught on the stump mic having a hilarious conversation during the third T20I against Afghanistan on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident happened just after the first ball of the second over bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai where Rohit could be seen asking the umpire whether the first ball he faced was off the thigh pad?

“Thigh pad dia kya pehla ball? Itna bada bat laga tha, pehle hi do zero ho chuka he (Did you signal thigh pad in the first ball? I am already having two zeros),” Roit was heard saying on the stump mic, leaving the commentators burst into laughter.

After hitting on thigh pad Rohit said Pehle hi do zero ho gya hai bhai#INDvsAFG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/vzs2l1IE3f — (@CapXSid) January 17, 2024

Rohit’s concerns came after two of his fours in the first over of the match bowled by Fareed Ahmed were given leg byes. Meanwhile, India are tottering at 22/4 in the fifth over after Ahmed rocked the host’s top order with three wickets, which included the likes of Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Notably, Samson and Kohli were dismissed for first-ball ducks. Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first. India, who have won the first two games, made three changes. Samson, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav came in for Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma in the Indian XI. Afghanistan made three changes too.

IND vs AFG Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson(wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

