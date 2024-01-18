Home

Virat Kohli Grooves On ‘Moye Moye’ Viral Meme Song | Watch VIDEO

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the T20Is. The former India captain has scored 4037* runs so far in T20 International matches.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Groves On 'Moye Moye' Viral Meme Song | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen grooving on the viral meme song ‘Moye Moye’ after the 3rd T20I match between India and Afghanistan went for a super over on Wednesday at Holkar Stadium in Indore. However, India won that match by historic 2 super overs.

In the third T20I, Kohli got out without scoring a single run as India lost early wickets but it was Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh’s partnership that helped India to score a mammoth total of 212 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave a perfect start to the visitors with their half-centuries. Gulbadin Naib’s heroic unbeaten 55* off 23 balls pushed the match into a Super Over, where the drama only intensified.

After the match went for a super over the DJ in the stadium played a viral ‘Moye Moye’ song and Kohli was seen grooving to that song the video went viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

DJ played “Moye Moye” after the super over & Virat did moye moye dance😭😭 https://t.co/TPZYbu5JGU pic.twitter.com/XGvXISMTQP — Shayan 🇵🇰 (@Shayaan_56) January 17, 2024

With this series whitewash India created a unique record, Rohit Sharma & Co. break Pakistan’s record of most series whitewash. Earlier, both India and Pakistan won 9 series in clean sweep.

Rohit Sharma also created a unique record as now the Indian skipper has most T20I centuries. In the first super over both teams scored 16 runs each and set the record for a historic second super over. In the nail-biter clash India managed to score 11 runs in the second super over.

After heroics in the final, India captain Rohit was awarded as player of the match and Shivam Dube who was the highest run-getter and scalped 2 wickets won player of the series award.

After heroics in the final, India captain Rohit was awarded as player of the match and Shivam Dube who was the highest run-getter and scalped 2 wickets won player of the series award.