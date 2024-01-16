Home

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: We Need To Put Pressure On Indians In Middle Overs: Afghanistan Coach Jonathan Trott

India have already won the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan by winning the first two games.

Afghanistan bowlers will have to pull their socks up against India in third T20I. (Image: ACB Media)

Bengaluru: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott urged his bowlers to be pose more threats to the Indians in the middle overs as they aim for a consolation win in the third and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. India have already won the series with two wins in the first two games in Mohali and Indore. The absence of star spinner Rashid Khan also compounded to Afghanistan’s misery.

In both games, all-rounder Shivam Dube in the Indian middle-order dominated the opposition with ease. His 40-ball 60 (Mohali) and 32-ball 66 (Indore), both unbeaten knocks, are a testament of India’s domination in the middle overs over Afghanistan.

“I will be looking at getting closer to a good 40 overs from us tomorrow. Being able to put some pressure on the Indian side in the middle overs with the ball would be nice,” Trott said during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s something that we want to get better at if we want to compete at the World Cup (in June). So, plenty to play for at such a historic venue,” added the former England cricketer. Asked about Rashid’s injury, Trott said that the Afghanistan team management is giving ample time for the star spinner to recover, considering the upcoming T20 World Cup in four to five months time.

“It is a case of us making sure that we are careful with his back. He is such an influential player. We have to make sure he is 100 per cent ready and not rush him back from that type of surgery. It is important to give him the time and he is working extremely hard.

Although Rashid was ruled out of the series, he travelled with the team and is under treatment. The leg-spinner have got a few more appointments and check-ups with the doctor to make sure everything is okay. Afghanistan take a while to get into rhythm be it any series or tournaments.

Trott attributed Afghanistan’s underwhelming efforts to his side playing not enough T20s of late. He also offered a clear path for his batters to register some runs against their names. “We need batters going into the last ten. We have seen how hard it is to stop batters in the last five overs.

“What we did really well in Mohali is that in the last ten overs we got 110 runs, I think for two wickets. But in Indore, in the middle overs, we went nine overs at six (runs) an over, building up for the last five. So, we do well for one game and don’t do it in the next. We need to do it more if you want to compete for the series, in World Cups,” he added.

