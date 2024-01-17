By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chinnaswamy Crowd Goes Bonkers After Rohit Sharma Reverse Sweeps Qais Ahmed For A Six – WATCH VIDEO
The incident took place on the final ball of the 12th over during India’s third and final T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: The crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium went bonkers as Rohit Sharma switch-hit Qais Ahmed for a six during the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on Wednesday. The incident took place on the last ball of the 12th over when the Indian captain went for the reverse hack to get a gap between short third and point.
Chinnaswamy crowd reaction on Rohit Sharma’s reverse sweep…!!! 🔥pic.twitter.com/oIkFJvO8Vn
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2024
