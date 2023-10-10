Home

IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: How To Get Live Streaming of India vs Afghanistan Game

Live Streaming of IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: India enjoy a 2-0 head-to-head record against Afghanistan in ODI.

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer engage in a banter during India's training session. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: After a thrilling victory against Australia, India would like to continue the winning momentum against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. With Shubman Gill already ruled out against Afghanistan, Ishan Kishan will continue to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are coming following a loss in their campaign opener against Bangladesh.

After a slow and spinning track at Chepauk, a belter of a surface is expected at the Feroz Shah Kotla, where more than 700 runs were plundered in a high-scoring affair between South Africa and Sri Lanka last week.

Kishan and Shreyas Iyer’s questionable shot selection against Australia contributed to India’s disastrous start and they both would be wiser going into the Afghanistan game. The game will also be a homecoming for chase master Virat Kohli who reinforced his credentials batting alongside KL Rahul in Chennai on Sunday night.

In bowling, Mohammed Shami is likely to come in place of Ravichandran Ashwin considering the change in conditions in Delhi as compared to Chennai. With a sizeable number of Afghans residing in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, one can expect good support for Hashmatullah Shahidi and his men.

Head-To-Head

India and Afghanistan have played thrice with each other in ODIs with the former winning on two occasions while one game ended in a tie.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi from 2 PM IST on October 11 (Wednesday).

Which channels will live telecast India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live telecast of India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

