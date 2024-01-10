Home

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Afghanistan, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 7 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan Dream 11 (credit: Twitter)

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma’s Team is set to compete against Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan team in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11. India’s star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to make their much-awaited return to the hosts in the shortest format of the game. The Men in Blue will be eyeing a winning start to the series.

IND vs AFG (India vs Afghanistan), 1st T20I – Match Information

IND vs AFG (India vs Afghanistan), 1st T20I – Match Information

Match: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I

Date: 11th January, 2024

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Dream11 Team Today

Wicket Keepers: R Gurbaz

Batters: R Sharma(c), V Kohli, S Gill, I Zadran

Allrounders: A Omarzai (vice captain)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, K Yadav, A Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, M Kumar

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib

