IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma’s Team is set to compete against Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan team in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11. India’s star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to make their much-awaited return to the hosts in the shortest format of the game. The Men in Blue will be eyeing a winning start to the series.
IND vs AFG (India vs Afghanistan), 1st T20I – Match Information
Match: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I
Date: 11th January, 2024
Time: 7 PM IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Dream11 Team Today
Wicket Keepers: R Gurbaz
Batters: R Sharma(c), V Kohli, S Gill, I Zadran
Allrounders: A Omarzai (vice captain)
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, K Yadav, A Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, M Kumar
IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs
SQUADS
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib
