IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Afghanistan, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 7 PM IST
IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma’s Team India is going to face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on January 14. The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0 after an easy win against the Afghan Atalan in the 1st game. Another good news for the Men in Blue is that Virat Kohli will be available for selection in this match.
Here is the Dream11 team of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IND vs AFG, India vs Afghanistan, India, Afghanistan, IND vs AFG, IND vs AFG Dream11, IND vs AFG Dream11 team, India vs Afghanistan Fantasy team. IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Afghanistan Women, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 7 PM IST.
IND vs AFG (India vs Afghanistan), 2nd T20I – Match Information
Match: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I
Date: 14th January, 2024
Time: 7 PM IST
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Mohali
Dream11 Team Today
Wicket Keepers: R Gurbaz
Batters: R Sharma(c), V Kohli, S Gill, I Zadran
Allrounders: A Omarzai (vice captain)
Bowlers: M Rahman, K Yadav, A Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, M Kumar
IND vs AFG Probable Playing 11s
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah-Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
SQUADS
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib
