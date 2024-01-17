Home

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Afghanistan, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan (credit: Twitter)

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to compete against Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on January 17. The Men in Blue side are currently leading the series 2-0 and will be eyeing a clean-sweep win. On the other hand, Afghanistan will try to bounce back and end the series on a winning note.

IND vs AFG (India vs Afghanistan), 3rd T20I – Match Information

Match: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I

Date: 17th January, 2024

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Team Today

Wicket Keepers: R Gurbaz

Batters: R Sharma(c), V Kohli, Y Jaiswal, Rinku Singh

Allrounders: S Dube(vc), A Patel

Bowlers: M Rahman, A Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, M Kumar

IND vs AFG Probable Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah-Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib

