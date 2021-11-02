IND vs AFG Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's IND vs AFG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: India and Afghanistan will square off in the Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the evening encounter. India need to beat Afghanistan by a huge margin in order to be alive in the tournament. The Indians were handed crushing defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

Time: 7.30 PM IST. Also Read - PAK vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan vs Namibia, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 2 Tuesday

IND vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant, Najibullah Zadran, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq.

IND vs AFG Squads

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai.