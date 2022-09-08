IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST Sept 08 Thursday

Here is the India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs AFG Probable XIs India vs Afghanistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Afghanistan T20.

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between India and Afghanistan will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 08 Thursday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya (VC), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid-Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi ©, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi