Fazalhaq Farooqi Clean Bowls Rohit Sharma On Golden Duck In 150th T20I Outing | Watch VIDEO

Indore: Indian captain Rohit Sharma failed to open his account in the second T20I against Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi clean-bowled while bowling his first over at Holkar Stadium in Indore. This is Rohit’s 150th T20I match.

In his Rohit’s second consecutive duck in T20I as in the first match against Afghanistan, the skipper got run-out and now while chasing 172 runs, Rohit again got out without scoring a single run. The video of Rohit Sharma’s dismissal went viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel’s fiery bowling performances helped India bundled out Afghanistan for 172 in the second T20I of the three-match series.

Gulbadin Naib’s fitting half-century and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Karim Janat’s crucial 30-run partnership powered Afghanistan to 172 against India.

Gulbadin played a fabulous knock of 57 runs in 35 deliveries while Mujeeb and Karim’s crucial partnership of 30 runs in 12 balls powered their team to a competitive total. For India Ashdeep returned with three-wicket haul while Axar bagged two.

Put to bat first, Afghanistan openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz set a solid tone for their team as they heavily slammed an Indian pacer in the first two overs of the match scoring 9 and 11 in respective overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.