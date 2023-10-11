Home

IND Vs AFG Free Live Streaming: When and How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Match Live Telecast on Mobile and TV

IND Vs AFG Free Live Streaming, CWC Match 9: Check When and How to Watch Free Live Streaming of India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 online on Mobile and TV.

IND Vs AFG Free Live Streaming, CWC Match 9: The Indian team would be riding high on confidence after the well-fought win over Australia on Sunday. Now, in their second game of the ODI World Cup, they take on Afghanistan in Delhi.

With the ‘Men in Blue’ marching into the game as hot favourites on paper, Afghanistan will look to defy the odds and register their first WC 2023 victory.

Both teams are filled with talented players, but all eyes will be on two players – Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match Free Streaming?

The India Vs Afghanistanh ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from 1:30 PM IST on October 11 (Wednesday).

Which channels will live Free telecast India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live telecast of India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where to get live Free streaming of India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match?

Live streaming of the India Vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free.

IND vs AFG Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

