IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: ”I Don’t Want To Lose My Focus”, Rohit Sharma Reflects On Record-Breaking Hundred Against Afghanistan

The Mumbai Indians man has been adjudged as the Man of the Match for his 84-ball 131.

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: ''I Don't Want To Lose My Focus'', Rohit Sharma Reflects On Record-Breaking Hundred Against Afghanistan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma said that he just can’t afford to lose his focus after his record-breaking 7th ODI World Cup hundred lead India to a 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi. Sharma feels that he will have to make the century count and carry on with the momentum in the upcoming matches.

”It’s a special feeling to get a World Cup hundred. Really happy with that. Don’t want to think too much, I don’t want to lose my focus. You need to make such things count. You gotta make it big”, Rohit said after the match to tournament broadcasters.

Reflecting on the pitch, it was a good pitch to bat on for Rohit and he knew that once he got his focus set, the wicket became easier for him.

Rohit Sharma said “I don’t want to look at my records as I want to focus on my team & the performance”. pic.twitter.com/0aFhe2bPkz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

”It was a good pitch to bat on, just backed myself to play my natural game. I knew once I got my eye in, the wicket was going to get easier for me. Something that I have been working on from a long time”, he added.

INDIA BEAT AFGHANISTAN BY 8 WICKET….!!! 🇮🇳 2 wins in 2 games – Rohit Sharma is the hero at Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uiMO61fqld — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

”Some of it (the shots he plays) is premeditated. I let my instincts take over at times, sometimes it really works well. It’s my job to make sure to get those starts especially in run chases. That’s something I have done in the past and something I love doing. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Just need to keep doing it and keep putting oppositions under pressure”, Rohit concluded.

