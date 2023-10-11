Top Recommended Stories

  • IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Slams 45th International Hundred Against Afghanistan, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Slams 45th International Hundred Against Afghanistan, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

India captain Rohit Sharma has now 31 ODI centuries to his name.

Updated: October 11, 2023 7:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Slams 45th International Hundred Against Afghanistan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma was unstoppable on Wednesday as the Hitman of world cricket slammed a quick-fire hundred during an ICC World Cup 2023 league stage match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, Afghanistan set up a target of 273 and in reply, the Men in Blue led by skipper Rohit were off to a flying start in the run-chase. The Mumbai Indians star got to his half-century in just 30 balls and then steered his way to a 45th international ton in the next 33 balls. He has hit 12 fours and 4 sixes on his way to the 3-digit score.

This is Rohit’s 31st ODI hundred and now has the most number of ODI World Cup centuries in the history of the game (7) beating Sachin Tendulkar’s record. In this very match, the 36-year old has also gone past the 1000-run mark in ODI World Cups. He is the fourth Indian batsman ever to achieve the feat.

Earlier Shahidi and Omarzai scored 80 and 62 respectively to get Afghanistan past the 250-run mark. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures 10-39-4.


During Rohit’s century, India were batting at 145/0 after 17.2 overs. Ishan Kishan is presently at the crease with the skipper.

