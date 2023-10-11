Home

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Slams 45th International Hundred Against Afghanistan, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

India captain Rohit Sharma has now 31 ODI centuries to his name.

IND vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Slams 45th International Hundred Against Afghanistan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma was unstoppable on Wednesday as the Hitman of world cricket slammed a quick-fire hundred during an ICC World Cup 2023 league stage match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Batting first, Afghanistan set up a target of 273 and in reply, the Men in Blue led by skipper Rohit were off to a flying start in the run-chase. The Mumbai Indians star got to his half-century in just 30 balls and then steered his way to a 45th international ton in the next 33 balls. He has hit 12 fours and 4 sixes on his way to the 3-digit score.

This is Rohit’s 31st ODI hundred and now has the most number of ODI World Cup centuries in the history of the game (7) beating Sachin Tendulkar’s record. In this very match, the 36-year old has also gone past the 1000-run mark in ODI World Cups. He is the fourth Indian batsman ever to achieve the feat.

History in Delhi by Hitman. ROHIT SHARMA HAS NOW THE MOST HUNDREDS IN WORLD CUP HISTORY….!!!! – 7 hundreds from just 19 innings. pic.twitter.com/5uKKoZWomY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

Earlier Shahidi and Omarzai scored 80 and 62 respectively to get Afghanistan past the 250-run mark. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures 10-39-4.

FASTEST WORLD CUP CENTURY FOR INDIA….!!! 7th World Cup hundred by Rohit Sharma – this one came in just 63 balls. Annihilation by the Hitman in Delhi, what a treat to watch. pic.twitter.com/TQmQvbIsRT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

During Rohit’s century, India were batting at 145/0 after 17.2 overs. Ishan Kishan is presently at the crease with the skipper.

2011 World Cup – Dropped from the Indian team in World Cup. 2023 World Cup – Becomes the player to have the most hundreds in the World Cup. The Greatest come back – Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/GexRAnhMK4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

