IND vs AFG 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND vs AFG 2026 1st ODI Match Live: Shubman Gill's Team India will look to begin the three-match ODI series on a winning note when they take on Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

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Team India at a training session in Dharamshala ahead of 1st ODI vs Afghanistan. (Photo: PTI)

IND vs AFG 2026 1st ODI Match Live: Team India will shift gears to the 50-over format after their record-breaking innings and 300-run win over Afghanistan earlier this week as the two sides begin a three-match ODI series with the first clash at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. The series will begin India’s journey towards the ODI World Cup 2027 next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The series will witness the return of Rohit Sharma to international cricket while skipper Shubman Gill will look to strengthen his claim to lead the Indian side in next year’s ODI World Cup. Gill will be keen for the ODI side to return to winning ways, having lost three out of their last 5 ODI matches including a shocking series defeat at home against New Zealand last year.

Since the series comes only weeks after IPL 2026 season, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested while star cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are ruled out due to injury.

“You plan, you look at your options like we do in batting and bowling. Same as with the all-rounders. Unfortunately, Hardik is missing this series. He picked up a niggle, quite a niggle, very close to joining camp. But again, it’s another opportunity now for Nitsh Kumar Reddy. He’s been playing beautifully in the last two years,” Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel said in the pre-match press conference in Dharamshala on Friday.

Also Read | IND Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Morne Morkel chalks India’s plan to replace Virat Kohli at number 3 – Here’s what he said

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be full of confidence especially in the 50-over format having won the last four ODI matches on the trot. Their ‘A’ team had also defeated India ‘A’ in a tri-series match in Sri Lanka just a couple of days back. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side had an impressive run in the ODI World Cup 2023 held in India when they almost reached the semifinals stages.

“Of course, everyone knows that India is tough opposition in ODI format. They were in the finals last time in the World Cup. We are starting from here our World Cup journey. But no one shows yet which team is going to be qualified for the World Cup. But still we have 7th ranking in our ICC ODI rankings,” Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said in the pre-match press conference in Dharamshala.

The Indians have never lost in an ODI match to Afghanistan with 3 wins in 4 matches till date while one game was washed out due to rain. The hosts will look to maintain that unbeaten record in the opening game as well as this entire series.

️ ‘ – . First time in the #TeamIndia ODI squad, and Prince Yadav & Gurnoor Brar have already earned high praise from Bowling Coach Morne Morkel #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/6qOk9zUst2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match…

When is India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match will start on Saturday, June 13.

Where is India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match will be held at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match will begin at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st ODI match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav/Gurnoor Brar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem, AM Ghazanfar, Ziaur Rahman