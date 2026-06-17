IND vs AFG Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Shubman Gill's Team India will aim for a series win over Afghanistan when they face off in second ODI match at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

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Ishan Kishan bats in the nets in Lucknow ahead of 2nd ODI match on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India will look to complete a series win when they take on Afghanistan in the second game of the three-match series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The Indians won a rain-hit first ODI match by 7 wickets in Dharamshala on Saturday.

The series is an important build-up for both India and Afghanistan as they prepare for next year’s ODI World Cup 2027. The pressure will be on Rohit Sharma, who was run-out cheaply in the first ODI last week with Yashasvi Jaiswal already breathing down his neck.

However, the Indian team management, including new spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule threw his weight behind the former India captain. “Rohit Sharma is an experienced player, he is a champion of cricketer. He is somebody who adds value to this team with his experience not only batting wise but his leadership qualities also rubs on to all the boys with Shubman also,” Bahutule said in the pre-match press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The former India leg-spinner believes that Rohit’s understanding of the game could be crucial for Gill’s ODI side. “Him being in this side is definitely very very important and he is somebody who understands each game, who understands what is expected from him and from the team. I think he is just been looking forward to every match and all the work he is putting in is like he has just started playing,” Bahutule felt.

Gill will be hoping to cap off a series win after losing an ODI series to New Zealand at home recently and having an inconsistent run in 50-over cricket in recent times with 2 losses in the last 5 matches. Indians have never lost to Afghanistan in ODI cricket in their history with 3 wins and 1 ties match so far in their head-to-head record.

The HITMAN has yet another record in his sights! While Lucknow being a happy hunting ground for Rohit Sharma, is a record ton on the cards? #INDvAFG 2nd ODI | WED, 17th JUN, 12.30 PM pic.twitter.com/0yR04EKdUd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 17, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match…

When is India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match will start on Wednesday, June 17.

Where is India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match will begin at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav/Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem, Ziaur Rahman