IND vs AFG Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Team India will be aiming to complete a series whitewash against Afghanistan when they face off in 3rd ODI match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

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Rohit Sharma bats in the nets in Chennai ahead of 3rd ODI vs Afghanistan. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs AFG 2026 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India will aim to complete a 3-0 series whitewash when they take on Afghanistan in the third and final one-dayer at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Indians have already sealed a series win with an unassailable 2-0 lead after their massive 170-run win in the second ODI in Lucknow on Wednesday.

A 3-0 whitewash will help Team India to a record-equalling 14th one – level with New Zealand since 2010. India’s last 3-0 series win came against Sri Lanka three years back in 2023.

With the series already in the bad, the home team will look to make some changes but assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that KL Rahul will continue to bat in the middle-order and is not expected to rise in the batting order with Team India expected to stick with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in the top three.

“The versatility of the batting line-up is fantastic. I don’t think it (Rahul batting up the order) is a consideration. We want to have a good look at Yashasvi as well. Obviously, he didn’t get around to scoring the last game, so, he will probably get another go,” Ten Doeschate said in the pre-match press conference in Chennai on Friday.

“We will be making a few changes from the first two games. I think part of the brief coming into the series was we wanted to try a few different combinations and give everyone a fair share of games,” he added.

Indians have never lost to Afghanistan in ODI matches between the two sides with 6 wins and one game ending as a tie in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai. The hosts will look to keep that unbeaten record intact and complete a whitewash in Chennai.

A habit worth keeping, skipper! Will #ShubmanGill sign off the series with yet another big score in the final ODI? #INDvAFG 3rd ODI | SAT, 20th JUN, 12.30 PM pic.twitter.com/hvXHCHvwS1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 20, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match…

When is India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match will start on Saturday, June 20.

Where is India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match will begin at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer/ KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav/Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harshit Rana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi/Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai/Bilal Sami, Rashid Khan, Nangeyala Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem