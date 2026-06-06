IND vs AFG 2026 Live Streaming Info, One-off Test: When, Where, How to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND vs AFG 2026 One-off Test Live: Shubman Gill's Team India will look to return to winning ways in the longest format of the game as they face minnows Afghanistan in one-off Test at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, from Saturday.

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India vs Afghanistan one-off Test will begin in Multanpur on Saturday. (Image: AI)

IND vs AFG 2026 One-Off Test: Team India will begin their preparation for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign with a one-off Test against Afghanistan starting at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh from Saturday. It will be first clash between the two Asian rivals after game of almost 8 years as Mullanpur gets ready to become India’s 31st Test venue.

Shubman Gill’s side will be heading into this clash on the back of successive losses at home against South Africa last year and will be hoping to start off their Test campaign on a winning note in 2026. As Afghanistan are not part of the 9 teams in the World Test Championships, there will be no WTC points on offer for this game for either side.

Indians have selected a young side for this game with WTC points not at stake. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested while Gill will have a new deputy in KL Rahul, who has replaced Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain.

But Afghanistan will not be taking the Indian lightly, especially in their home conditions. “You come to India and you play India in India, it’s one of the great challenges in world cricket and it always has been,” Afghanistan head coach Richard Pybus said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“There is no doubt that India are incredibly challenging to beat at home, not only because of the quality of the players but obviously their understanding of their home conditions,” Pybus added.

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The Afghans will also be missing their star cricketer Rashid Khan, who has chosen to skip this Test keeping his workload in mind. “Rashid has got this long-standing back complaint. He’s got such a huge volume of cricket, you know, he’s got to manage himself,” Pybus said about Rashid Khan.

“I look forward to having that conversation to see how we can support him, not only just with the opportunity to maybe continue to play some red-ball cricket if there is potential for that, but generally make sure he can play as long and as healthy as possible for Afghanistan,” he added.

The Indians have faced Afghanistan only once, back in 2018 in a one-off game in Bengaluru which they won by innings and 262 runs with the Afghans getting bowled out twice in one day.

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match…

When is India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match will start on Saturday, June 6.

Where is India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

What time will India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match will begin at 930am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 9am.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 One-off Test match Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudhrasan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey/Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman