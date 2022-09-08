Dubai: All but out of reckoning for the summit clash, a dishevelled India would like to put their house in order before facing a gutsy Afghanistan team which could prove to be another thrille in the final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup on Thursday. The Indian team hasn’t performed to its full potential in the Super 4 stage and lack of resources and poor team selection can also be blamed for back-to-back demoralising defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.Also Read - IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST Sept 08 Thursday

In this backdrop, an Afghanistan team with some top quality T20 players like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Mohammed Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai and the exciting Rahamanullah Gurbaz can really set the cat amongst pigeons. This is a team that can chase down a targets in the 170-odd range with its power hitters and can also restrict opposition to manageable totals with leader of the attack Rashid intimidating the opposition.

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 in India

Where you can watch the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Match on TV In India?

India vs Afghanistan match will be Live On Star Sports in India.

Where will the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 take place ?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where can you watch IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Online in India?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

When will IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Start in India?

The India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.