Not Rohit Sharma; Ravi Shastri Wants Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open For India in 2024 T20 World Cup

Ind vs Afg: After two poor performances from Rohit, former India coach Ravi Shastri wants Jaiswal and Kohli as the openers for the T20 WC. 

Updated: January 14, 2024 10:02 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Indore: India captain Rohit Sharma did not get among the runs on Sunday in Indore during the second T20I versus Afghanistan. Rohit registered a golden duck and with the T20 World Cup coming up later in the year, this is concerning. Rohit’s early dismissal in the 174-run chase did not affect Yashasvi Jaiswal, who took the attack to the opposition, scoring a 68 off 34 balls. Jaiswal had the company of Virat Kohli, who hit a breezy 29 off 16 balls. After two poor performances from Rohit, former India coach Ravi Shastri wants Jaiswal and Kohli as the openers for the T20 WC.

“Virat Kohli is capable of playing with 181 sr too when he doesn’t have a partner on the other end who scores 27(28). Jaiswal and Kohli are my openers for WT20,” Shastri said during broadcast.

