  • IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Angry Reaction After KL Rahul Misses Naveen-Ul-Haq’s Run Out – WATCH

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Angry Reaction After KL Rahul Misses Naveen-Ul-Haq’s Run Out – WATCH

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is taking on Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Wednesday

Updated: October 11, 2023 6:22 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq’s rivalry is one of the real highlights of the India vs Afghanistan clash in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Wednesday. The rivalry between the two was visible whenever the crowd was chanting ‘Kohli Kohli’ and it took a new level when in the 49th over Virat Kohli furiously reacted after wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul missed Naveen’s run out.

During the 49th over that was being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Naveen played a ball to the deep and managed to steal a double. Kohli threw the ball back to KL Rahul but it was not enough to dismiss the pacer, who dived to make it into the crease.

Afghanistan won the toss and managed to put 272 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 8 wickets. The 121-run partnership between the skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80 runs off 88 balls) and Azmatullah Omarzaib (62 runs off 69 balls) helped in reviving the falling Afghan innings.


Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq’s rivalry goes back to IPL 2023 when both cricketers got into a heated spat during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow.

This was the first time since that incident that both these cricketers were sharing the cricketing field and as expected the hype was surreal. The whole crowd present at the Delhi stadium hyped it up more with their reaction and the ‘Kohli Kohli’ chants.

