IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: India declare at 564/8 after lower order’s valuable contribution on day 2

India are in total control of the proceedings in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as the Shubman Gill-led side declared at 564/8

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Mohammed Siraj plays a shot in the India Vs Afghanistan one-off Test match at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. (Photo credits: PTI)

Shubman Gill’s team India has done outstandingly well to pile up plenty of pressure on the travelling Afghanistan side in the on-going one-off Test match here at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill’s century were the highlights of the 1st innings along with the half-centuries of Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar as the hosts declared at 564 at the loss of 8 wickets.

Rishabh Pant missed out on his hundred while Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 52 as India declared their first innings at a formidable 564 for eight against Afghanistan on the second day of the one-off Test here Sunday.

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KL Rahul had struck a patient 100 off 165 balls while Sai Sudharsan contributed 81 on the opening day. Skipper Shubhman Gill led from the front with a commanding 126 before getting out in the morning session on Sunday.

Pant added an entertaining 81 as India’s top and middle order batters dominated the Afghanistan attack after resuming at overnight 368 for three.

Lower down the order, Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 52, while Manav Suthar made 28 and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a quickfire 22 as India accelerated before captain Gill called his batters back after 127 overs.

For Afghanistan, pacer Mohammad Saleem was the standout performer with figures of 6/140 from 27 overs. Ziaur Rahman and Hashmatullah Shahidi claimed a wicket each, but the visitors struggled to contain India’s batting depth on a largely placid surface.

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Afghanistan openers Abdul Malik and Sediqullah Atal will look to negotiate calmly with the new ball and hope to give the visitors a solid start.

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