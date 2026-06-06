IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: KL Rahul scores first century as vice-captain at Mullanpur, video goes viral

IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: KL Rahul scores first century since vice-captaincy appointment at Mullanpur

KL Rahul rode on his luck after an early reprieve when Afghanistan's poor judgement and game awareness saw them missing out on pursuing a crucial Decision Review System. The newly appointed vice-captain went on to score a brilliant full-century

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India's KL Rahul celebrates his half-century during the first day of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 06, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian opener and vice-captain KL Rahul played out yet another masterclass knock, scoring a brilliant century in the unofficial one-off Test match against Afghanistan here at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Although this century will not be counted but it will certainly help him gain valuable form ahead of a busy summer schedule.

KL Rahul rode on his luck after an early reprieve when Afghanistan’s poor judgement and game awareness saw them missing out on pursuing a crucial Decision Review System (DRS) opportunity which would have fell in the visitors’ favor.

Also Read: IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: KL Rahul scores first century since vice-captaincy appointment at Mullanpur

Rahul appeared to be nicking an outside off-stump delivery from Ziaur Rahman Sharifi in the 11th over, right before Yashasvi Jaiswal’s departure for 11 runs. The on-field Umpire was not satisfied with the Afghanistan’s appeal and despite wicket-keeper Afsar Zazai’s insistence, Afghani skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi did take the review.

When the replay was shown on the big screen, snicko confirmed that there was a huge spike when the ball went past KL Rahul’s bat. The Afghanistan players were in major disbelief after letting Rahul get away with it. The 34-year-old Indian batter then capitalized on the lifeline to anchor the Indian innings with sheer authority.

Leadership suits him! 😎 Team India's vice-captain, KL Rahul brings up his 12th Test century with a magnificent knock. 🇮🇳#INDvAFG | Only Test ➡️ DAY 1 | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/hURsU016bX pic.twitter.com/oAFbKC4ubB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 6, 2026

He went on to stitch two crucial partnerships, first with Sai Sudharsan of 139 runs and then with skipper Shubman Gill of 67 runs before his departure. Rahul reached triple figures in 164 deliveries but was unfortunate to get out in the very next ball. The highlight of his innings were his beautiful and crunchy punches through the off-side, which saw him score 11 fours.

KL Rahul’s marching orders were given by none other than Ziaur Rahman who had nearly taken his wicket in the 1st session itself. Rahul miscued his shot towards the short cover region as the ball flew into the hands of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the 61st over with India getting reduced to 247/3.

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At the moment, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are present in the crease with India nearing towards the 350-run mark.

IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Indian captain Shubman Gill had won the toss and chose to bat first.