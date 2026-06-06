IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: Shubman Gill returns with 11th century on Day 1 as India dominate proceedings against struggling visitors

Shubman Gill played some of his favorite shots straight down the ground and he was perfectly supported by former vice-captain Rishabh Pant who also scored a half-century by the time day 1 came to an end

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India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the first day of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 06, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

In-form Indian skipper Shubman Gill wasted no time to get going as he smacked a spectacular century upon his his return to Test cricket in the unofficial one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. His 103 off 143 balls helped the hosts finish at 368/3 after 85 overs at stumps on day 1.

Shubman Gill arrived at the crease after the departure of another centurion KL Rahul who scored his first century as the newly appointed Test vice-captain. Although Rahul remained quite unfortunate to not have extended his 165-ball 100 into something bigger, his knock helped India the tone perfectly for the rest of the day.

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But the manner in which Gill batted today, it seemed like the Indian captain was playing a practice game. The languid approach and the lazy elegance was on view as he held an already tired Afghan attack by the scruff of its neck, hitting 11 fours and a straight six. In his 41st Test, the Indian skipper now has 11 centuries.

Shubman Gill played some of his favorite shots straight down the ground and he was perfectly supported by former vice-captain Rishabh Pant who also scored a half-century by the time day 1 came to an end. Gill and Pant stitched 121 runs together and added more problems to the already miserable bowling attack of Afghanistan.