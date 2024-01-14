IND vs AFG: PICTURE Of Afghanistan Players Checking Shivam Dube’s Bat After Holkar Heroics Go Viral

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: January 14, 2024 10:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Indore: India have beat Afghanistan in the first-ever T20I white ball series by taking 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. It was Shivam Dube’s magic knock that helped India to win both the T20Is. In the second T20I, the all-rounder smashed bowlers to all over the ground and played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 32 balls.

After India’s victory, Afghanistan players where seen checking the bat of young gun Shivam Dube and the photo went viral on social sphere, here is the picture:

