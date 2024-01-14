Home

IND vs AFG: PICTURE Of Afghanistan Players Checking Shivam Dube’s Bat After Holkar Heroics Go Viral

Indore: India have beat Afghanistan in the first-ever T20I white ball series by taking 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. It was Shivam Dube’s magic knock that helped India to win both the T20Is. In the second T20I, the all-rounder smashed bowlers to all over the ground and played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 32 balls.

After India’s victory, Afghanistan players where seen checking the bat of young gun Shivam Dube and the photo went viral on social sphere, here is the picture:

Afghanistan players checking the bat of Shivam Dube after the 2nd T20I. 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/QBAp6EbQIv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2024

