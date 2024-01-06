Home

ACB has announced the official Afghanistan squad for the upcoming IND vs AFG T20I series. Ibrahim Zadran will be leading the side despite Rashid Khan being in the team.

New Delhi: Ibrahim Zadran will be leading Afghanistan in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India starting from January 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The team’s regular skipper Rashid Khan has been included in the squad but he might not be available to play in any of the matches as he is still recovering from his recent back surgery. Zadran led the Afghanistan side in the recently concluded T20I series against UAE and will be doing the same for the Indian tour.

“Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s regular T20I Captain, has been included in the squad but might not feature in any game as he recovers from the back surgery he recently underwent. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead Afghanistan against India as well,” stated ACB in their media release.

“Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was not part of the recently held three-match T20I series against UAE, comes back to the squad to face India. Ikram Alikhil, who was part of the reserves against the UAE, has been promoted to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper batter,” the statement further added.

ACB Chairman Mr. Mirwais Ashraf: “We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world and it’s very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them. We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs & have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India.”

Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

