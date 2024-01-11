Rohit Sharma Uses Hand Warmer And Hot Towel After Taking Ibrahim Zadran’s Catch | Watch Video

Home

Mohali: Rohit Sharma picked up Ibrahim Zadran’s catch at covers in the eighth over of the ongoing first T20I match against Afghanistan at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Although it was an easy catch but Indian captain was seen bit uncomfortable after picking up the ball because of the extreme winter in Mohali.

The video of Rohit Sharma has went viral on social media, here is the clip:

Afghanistan lost their both openers in quick succession and it was Axar who got the first breakthrough for India after the openers managed to put a stand of 50 runs. Just after his wicket Shivam Dube picked up Zadran’s wicket and with that India have made a comeback in game.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan at Mohali on Thursday.

This is the first-ever bilateral series between these two sides in any format. Virat Kohli will not play the match due to personal reasons, while skipper Rohit has returned to T20Is after more than a year. Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is also not playing the series.

Rohit said at the toss, “We will bowl first. There is no particular reason; the pitch is good and it does not change a lot here. There is a lot to gain from the three games. We have not had too much T20 cricket leading up to the World Cup. There is the IPL, but this is an international game and we will try to achieve a few things. I had a chat with Rahul (Dravid) Bhai regarding the combination going forward and what we need to do as a group. That is what we’ll try to do, but winning is the most important thing. Sanju Samson, Avesh, Yashashvi (who did not pull off well) miss out.”

Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran also said, “We wanted to bowl first as well, but it is not a big problem, we will try and execute our plans. This is a massive opportunity to get experience ahead of the T20 World Cup. We will try and play some positive cricket. Noor Ahamad, Sharafuddin, Saleem Saifi are not playing, forgot the rest of the guys.”

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

