Home

Sports

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return To T20I Side As BCCI Announces Squad For Series Against Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return To T20I Side As BCCI Announces Squad For Series Against Afghanistan

BCCI has announced the Indian squad for upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan starting from January 11.

IND vs AFG (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI has officially announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan that will start from January 11. Rohit Sharm and Virat Kohli are returning to the Indian T20I side and Rohit will be leading the team.

Trending Now

🚨 NEWS 🚨#TeamIndia’s squad for @IDFCFIRSTBank T20I series against Afghanistan announced 🔽 Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav,… — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2024

You may like to read

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.