  IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return To T20I Side As BCCI Announces Squad For Series Against Afghanistan

BCCI has announced the Indian squad for upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan starting from January 11.

Updated: January 7, 2024 7:12 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

IND vs AFG (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI has officially announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan that will start from January 11. Rohit Sharm and Virat Kohli are returning to the Indian T20I side and Rohit will be leading the team.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

