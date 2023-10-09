Home

ODI World Cup 2023: India Likely To Miss Shubman Gill Against Afghanistan In Delhi – Report

Shubman Gill is reportedly down with dengue and also missed India's ODI World Cup 2023 opener against Australia in Chennai.

Shubman Gill has reportedly travelled to Delhi with the Indian team. (Image: PTI)

Chennai: Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second game on the trot in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 for India as the star opener is yet to recover from dengue, according to reports in ANI. India started their World Cup 2023 campaign with a tough six-wicket win against Australia in Chennai and travel to Delhi to face Afghanistan on October 11. The Indian team will be reaching the national capital on Monday.

“Subhman Gill is recovering and he will be travelling with the team to Delhi, he will be with the team and is not likely to go to his home Chandigarh for rest we hope that he will be back on the field before the match against Pakistan and playing against Afghanistan will depend on his next report,” a source was quoted as saying to ANI.

Earlier, the Indian team management decided to rest Gill against Australia. Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Rohit Sharma in the absence of Gill. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Australia put on 199 runs with David Warner (41 runs from 52 balls) and Steven Smith (46 runs from 71 balls) scoring the bulk of the runs.

India’s three-spin bowling attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a magnificent show. Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya also took wickets for India. In reply, India were in a spot of bother losing Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer with just two runs on board.

However, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) made a solid 165-run partnership to clinch a six-wicket win against Australia.

