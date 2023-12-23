Home

Sports

IND Vs AFG: Suryakumar Yadav Out Of Afghanistan T20Is With Ankle Injury, Hardik Pandya Unlikely Too

Suryakumar Yadav twisted his ankle while fielding against South Africa during the T20I series.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a century against South Africa in T20Is.

New Delhi: India batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are all likely to miss the home T20I series against Afghanistan which is set to start from January 11. While Suryakumar twisted his ankle while fielding against South Africa during the T20I, Pandya has been out of action since the ODI World Cup. India will be hosting Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series.

Currently World No.1 in T20I batting charts, Suryakumar injured himself in Johannesburg and tear is expected which might take six weeks to heal. “Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“He won’t be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three week’s time. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL,” the source added.

On the other hand, Pandya, who injured himself during India’s match against Bangladesh in the World Cup, has been out of cricketing action since then. He missed the T20I series against Australia before being ruled out of the South Africa tour too.

“There is no update on Hardik’s fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL,” the source added. In such a situation, the BCCI might ask Rohit Sharma to lead the side against Afghanistan.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led India to Asian Games cricket gold, could have been an option to lead India, but the top-order batter was ruled out from India’s two-match Test series against South Africa after breaking his finger. Following India’s series against Afghanistan, India will host England in a five-match Test series.

