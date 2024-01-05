Home

IND vs AFG T20Is 2024 Mohali Tickets Price: Online Sale Will Start on THIS Date

Mohali: Now that the South Africa tour is over, the focus would now shift to the T20Is versus Afghanistan. India will host Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series. All the three matches would be played at the iconic IS Bindra Stadium of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on January 11. The stadium has been renovated and is all set to host the first T20 international match in 2024. The match will start in the evening at 7 PM IST to suit Indian viewers. So where will fans who want to go to the stadium and watch the match purchase tickets from?

As per various reports, the sale for tickets will start online from January 5. Going by the information available, the kids can get the match tickets for merely Rs 100, but the problem is – there are only 900 such tickets available and these tickets can be bought from the counters outside the stadium. And for the rest, the general tickets would be priced at Rs 500.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Afghanistan will eye for their first-ever victory against India in the forthcoming T20I series, while the hosts will look to keep up their winning record against their opposition. And in the T20I format, Afghanistan are no pushovers.

