Sanju Samson to Mukesh Kumar; Players Who May Not Play a Single Game!

Ind vs Afg: Sanju Samson was picked over Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, but will he actually get a game with Jitesh Sharma in the mix?

'Sanju Stands Tall When He Bats': Ab de Villers Hails Samson After His Inclusion In ODI Squad vs South Africa

Mumbai: The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series versus Afghanistan. While there were a few names that raised an eyebrow, the others were on predicted lines. With this being India’s last chance of preparing for the T20 WC 2024 later in the year, will everybody get a chance? That does not seem to be the case. Sanju Samson was picked over Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, but will he actually get a game with Jitesh Sharma in the mix? So many questions and no answers. Here is a list of players we think may not get a game during the three-match series.

Sanju Samson: With Jitesh Sharma in the mix, it is unlikely Samson will get a game. Jitesh is a proper T20 finisher and he can come in the lower middle-order, whereas Samson is a top-order batter and with so many players vying for spots in the top-order, it is unlikely he will get a game.

Mukesh Kumar: The matches would be played in India which means the team will opt for two pacers. Mukesh is also not a T20 specialist which forces us to think that Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan would get a preference over Mukesh.

Axar Patel: With Washington Sundar there, it is unlikely Axar Patel would get a game. Axar would be making a return to the side after recovering from an injury. Sundar would believe he has a good shot at playing all the three games and making the T20 WC squad.

India’s Squad For Afghanistan T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

