Kohli Batting, Naveen Bowling, Gambhir Commentating During CWC 2023 Game Sparks Meme-Fest

Ind vs Afg: Has Kohli, Naveen, Gambhir together provided the moment of the ODI World Cup 2023 so far?

Updated: October 11, 2023 9:05 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Kohli Batting, Naveen Bowling, Gambhir Commentating (Image: X)

Delhi: It was a moment to remember for fans when India took on Afghanistan in a ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. It was the first time after the feud in the IPL between Naveen ul Haq, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, that the three were at a venue. And of course there was a golden moment in the match when Kohli was batting, Naveen was bowling and Gambhir commentating and hailing the former India captain. The moment has now sparked a meme-fest on social space. Here are some of the best memes.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma came roaring back in India’s Second World Cup match smashing a record-breaking century against Afghanistan on Wednesday in the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But it was not Rohit’s 31st hundred or breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time century feat in the ODI WC’s that made noise, it was as a matter of fact, Virat Kohli’s celebration after the India captain hit the shot that got him to the milestone. Kohli was euphoric in the dressing-room as he started clapping with a smile on his face.

