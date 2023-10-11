Home

Kohli Batting, Naveen Bowling, Gambhir Commentating During CWC 2023 Game Sparks Meme-Fest

Kohli Batting, Naveen Bowling, Gambhir Commentating (Image: X)

Delhi: It was a moment to remember for fans when India took on Afghanistan in a ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. It was the first time after the feud in the IPL between Naveen ul Haq, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, that the three were at a venue. And of course there was a golden moment in the match when Kohli was batting, Naveen was bowling and Gambhir commentating and hailing the former India captain. The moment has now sparked a meme-fest on social space. Here are some of the best memes.

Time for Virat kohli vs Naveen Ft. Gambhir #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/EU86QZxNY6 — Bii2 (@realbii2) October 11, 2023

Naveen bowling, Kohli batting and Gambhir commentating in front of Gautam Gambhir stand and Virat Kohli pavilion pic.twitter.com/wMqYVVQ92K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 11, 2023

#INDvsAFG#WorldCup2023 ICT Fans watching Virat Kohli batting,

Naveen-ul-Haq bowling and

Gautam Gambhir in the commentary box pic.twitter.com/Z2SoXu9FvS — Nidhi (@Sassy_Naari_) October 11, 2023

Gautam Gambhir after watching Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq hug each other. #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/kn741oxBAI — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 11, 2023

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma came roaring back in India’s Second World Cup match smashing a record-breaking century against Afghanistan on Wednesday in the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But it was not Rohit’s 31st hundred or breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time century feat in the ODI WC’s that made noise, it was as a matter of fact, Virat Kohli’s celebration after the India captain hit the shot that got him to the milestone. Kohli was euphoric in the dressing-room as he started clapping with a smile on his face.

