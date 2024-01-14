Home

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli Interacts With Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz After Indore T20I – Picture Goes Viral

Virat Kohli interacted with Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz after winning the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan in Indore.

Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team beat Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan by six wickets in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, on January 14 to seal the three-match series 2-0. After the match, India’s star batter Virat Kohli was seen interacting with Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Rashid Khan and wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The picture of the Indian stalwart having a conversation with the Afghan star is now going viral all across the social space. Fans are happy after watching the top stars interacting with each other and are sharing pictures on the internet rapidly.

Virat Kohli with Rashid Khan and Gurbaz. pic.twitter.com/dc3K6XtEiY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 14, 2024

Brilliant fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63 not out) guided Team India to a stunning 6 wickets win (with 26 balls remaining) over Afghanistan to seal an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, here on Sunday.

The Men-in-Blue chased down 173 runs in just 15.4 overs. Virat Kohli, who returned to the T20I side for the first time in 14 months, played a short but entertaining innings by scoring 29 off 16 balls.

Arshdeep Singh (3/32) and Axar Patel (2/17) stood out with the ball after captain Rohit Sharma, featuring in a record-setting 150th international in T20Is, won the toss and opted to bowl. India restricted Afghanistan to a par total despite a quickfire fifty from Gulbadin Naib (57).

Rohit got out for a duck for the second successive time in the series, but the comeback man bagged series victory on his return to the shortest format of the game. The hosts will look to complete a clean sweep when they take on Afghanistan in the final T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

