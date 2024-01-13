Home

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Creating Historic T20I Record

WIndies legendary batter Chris Gayle tops the tally of highest run-getter in T20s as he scored 14,562 runs in his T20 career.

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Creating Historic T20I Record

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating a historic T20I record. The star batter is just 35 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket. The 35-year-old batter has so far scored 11,965 runs in T20.

WIndies legendary batter Chris Gayle tops the tally of highest run-getter in T20s as he scored 14,562 runs in his T20 career. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is second on the list as he scored 12,993 runs in T20Is.

Overall, Kohli is number four on the list of highest T20 run-getters. Kohli has not played any T20 international since India’s loss in the semi-final of T20 World Cup against England.

Kohli was the highest run-getter in the recently concluded ODI World Cup where India lost in the final against Australia scoring 765 runs. He was the first cricketeter to 700 runs in a single edition of World Cup. Kohli also broke the record of legendary crickter Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries.

There are few reports that Kohli will feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in West Indies and USA. India will play all their matches in United States the side will start their campaign against Ireland on June 5. The side will face arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

In the opener of the series, India registered a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan. Shivam Dube was on fire as he shone with both bat and ball as he smashed an unbeaten 60 and claimed a wicket.

India’s Squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

