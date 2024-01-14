Home

Virat Kohli Replicates 2022 T20 World Cup Iconic Six Against Haris Rauf | Watch Video

Virat Kohli Replicates 2022 T20 World Cup Iconic Six Against Haris Rauf | Watch Video

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli Replicates 2022 T20 World Cup Iconic Six Against Haris Rauf | Watch Video

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli Replicates 2022 T20 World Cup Iconic Six Against Haris Rauf | Watch Video

Indore: Former India captain Virat Kohli tried to replicate his iconic six from T20 World Cup 2022 which he smashed against Pakistan on Haris Rauf in Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Kohli once again tried to smash a six like that in the ongoing 2nd T20I match against Afghanistan on Sunday at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Kohli tried to play the same shot in the fouth over while Naveen-Ul-Haq was bowling the third ball of the over. The video of Kohli is has gone viral on social media and here is the clip:

Kohli got departed after scoring 29 runs in 16 balls, this was his first outing since India’s loss in the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma was unable to open his account as the Indian skipper got out on a golden duck.

Earlier, Gulbadin Naib top-scored with a breezy 35-ball 57 before a flurry of fours and sixes by the lower-order batters propelled Afghanistan to 172 all out against India in the second T20I.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21 off 9 balls) and Karim Janat (20 off 10) chipped in with useful contributions to prop up the innings.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz signalled his intent straightaway and flicked Arshdeep Singh (3/32 in 4 overs) for a four through square leg and then tried to hit one straight down the ground, which however did not result in a boundary.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.