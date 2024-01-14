Home

Sports

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoys Shivam Dube’s Back To Back Sixes Show In Holkar Stadium | WATCH Video

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoys Shivam Dube’s Back To Back Sixes Show In Holkar Stadium | WATCH Video

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoys Shivam Dube's Back To Back Sixes Show In Holkar Stadium | WATCH Video

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoys Shivam Dube's Back To Back Sixes Show In Holkar Stadium | WATCH Video

Indore: India all-rounder Shivam Dube is on fire in the ongoing 2nd T20 match against Afghanistan on Sunday. He smashed three back-to-back sixes on Mohammad Nabi in the 10 over. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen enjoying the show from the team’s dugout. However, it was like blink and miss sort of glimpse in the clip.

Trending Now

The video of Shivam Dube smashing big sixes has gone viral on social media, here is the clip:

You may like to read

Shivam Dube has smashed second consecutive fifty in the second T20I against Afghanistan. The batter just took 22 balls to complete fifty runs mark.

However, it was a unlucky day for India captain Rohit Sharma as he got out without scoring a single run and this was his second consecutive duck and it was his 150th T20I match

On the other hand, Virat Kohli scored 29 runs in 16 balls, this was his first outing since India’s loss in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel’s fiery bowling performances helped India bundled out Afghanistan for 172 in the second T20I of the three-match series.

Gulbadin Naib’s fitting half-century and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Karim Janat’s crucial 30-run partnership powered Afghanistan to 172 against India.

Gulbadin played a fabulous knock of 57 runs in 35 deliveries while Mujeeb and Karim’s crucial partnership of 30 runs in 12 balls powered their team to a competitive total. For India Ashdeep returned with three-wicket haul while Axar bagged two.

Afghanistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the last over, Arshdeep bagged two wickets while Afghanistan lost two batters to runs out and bundled out for 172 runs.

India won the second T20I by six wickets and now the hosts clinched the series by winning two out of three matches.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.