Virat Kohli Turns Jasprit Bumrah For Saving A Six During 3rd T20I Against Afghanistan | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli got departed without scoring a single run in the third T20I, the former India captain is just six runs away from 12000 T20 runs feat.

Indore: India star batter Virat Kohli who is also known for his fitness has once again made headlines with a single-handed save in the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan on Wednesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 35-year-old was unable to fire runs with his bat as he got dismissed on a golden duck for the first time in the history of T20Is but he was brilliant with the field.

The incident took place in the 17th over when Karim Janat was batting. The right-hander smashed Washington Sundar off the backfoot as the ball went high and seemed like clearing long on.

But Kohli had other ideas as he leaped high in the air and flapped the ball back inside the field of play, saving five vital runs for his team. While Kohli was saving the ball, his gesture looked like speedster Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action and the photo went viral on social sphere, here is the picture:

The Virat Kohli save at the boundary is looking like Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action. 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/1aETp5gQCA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2024

