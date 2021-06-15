IND vs AFGH Dream11 Team Prediction World Cup Qualifiers

India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction World Cup Qualifiers- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs AFGH at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium: In the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match, India will take on Afghanistan at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday. The World Cup Qualifiers IND vs AFGH match will start at 7:30 PM IST – June 15. India, who occupy third place in Group E, are too far behind the top-two placed Qatar and Oman and hence will have to aim for the next best outcome from the qualifiers which is direct qualification for the next edition of the continental showpiece. The Blue Tigers returned to winning ways after an 11-match winless run against Bangladesh last week. As far as Afghanistan are concerned, they will take heart from their spirited performance in their previous outing against India, who were held to a stalemate at home by their lower-ranked opponents in 2019.

TIME: The World Cup Qualifiers match between Afghanistan and India will kick off at 7:30 PM IST – June 15.

Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

IND vs AFGH My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Hassan Amin

Midfielders: Faisal Shayesteh, Brandon Fernandes, Omid Popalzay, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Amiruddin Sharifi (VC), Sunil Chhetri (C)

IND vs AFGH Probable Playing XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi, Masih Sanghani, Haroon Amiri, David Najem, Hassan Amin, Milad Intezar, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Zazai, Naeem Rahimi, Faysal Shayesteh, Amredin Sherifi.

IND vs AFGH Squads

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhasis Bose, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita.

Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi, Hamidullah Wakily, Faisal Hamidi, Masih Sanghani, Haroon Amiri, Milad Intezar, Najim Haidary, David Najem, Hassan Amin, Hussain Alizada, Sharif Mukhammad, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Zazai, Naeem Rahimi, Faysal Shayesteh, Samir Samandari, Maz Kouhyar, Norlla Amiri, Noor Husin, Farshad Noor, Farshid Haydari, Fardin Hakimi, Jabar Sharza, Abassin Alikhil, Amerdin Sharifi, Omran Haydary, Adam Najem, Hossein Zamani, Fareed Sadat, Zubayr Amiri.

