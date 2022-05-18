IND vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022

IND vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Indiska CC vs Alby Zalmi CF, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, Sweden,12.30 & 2.30 PM IST May 18, Wednesday:

Here is the ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ALZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs ALZ Playing 11s ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Indiska CC vs Alby Zalmi CF, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS ,ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 T10 Series toss between Indiska CC vs Alby Zalmi CF will take place at 12.00 & 2:00 PM IST

Time – May 18, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST



Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

IND vs ALZ My Dream 11 Team

Zabihullah Niazy, Ismaeel Zia, Sachin Hiremath, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil , Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Zia Alozai, Sanjay Kumar-Sareen, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Tas Qureshi

Captain: Sachin Sharma Vice Captain: Rahel Khan

IND vs ALZ Probable Playing XI

Indiska CC: Arijit Ghosh(wk), Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Tanzim Thobhani, Harish Rishi, Vinodh Kandavalli, Keyur Patel, Yogesh Rajashekar, Amandeep Singh, Sachin Hiremath, Sanjay Kumar Sareen©

Alby Zalmi CF: Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil©, Sami Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Zabihullah Niazy, Ismaeel Zia(wk), Tas Qureshi, Aman Momand, Aman Zahid, Usman Jabbar

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.