IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips India tour of Australia 2020-21

IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today's India vs Australia T20 3rd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground:

The Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns with Australia for the last time this tour in the white-ball format. With it being a dead rubber as India has sealed the series by winning the first two games, both sides could make changes and give their bench strength a chance to get a go.

Match Toss Time: The toss between India vs Australia for the 3rd T20I will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Match Start Time: 1.40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

AUS vs IND 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Matthew Wade, Sanju Samson, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Matt Wade (captain and wk), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott

AUS vs IND Full Squad

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis

India: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini

