IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s India vs Australia Test Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide Oval: India will step into an unknown territory when they play the four-match Test series-opener against Australia with the pink ball under lights at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday. While Australia are the most experienced side in day-night Tests, having played and won seven matches under lights, four of them at the Adelaide Oval; India played their first and only win late last year against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. That pink-ball Test came four years after Australia had played their first. However, India will be inspired by the fact that some of their best performances, especially in recent times, have come in Adelaide including a Test win in the first match during the last tour in 2018-19. Skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday told reporters that the day-night Test match is completely opposite to the normal day game played with red ball as the pink ball does little in the first session and starts to move in the final one. Also Read - IND vs AUS Test 2020: VVS Laxman Feels Virat Kohli's Captaincy is Still 'Work in Progress', Calls Him as Perfect Role Model of a Leader

India played a three-day warm-up game under lights with the pink ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the team did not include many of the Test cricketers like Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, and Umesh Yadav who all are part of the playing XI for the Adelaide Test. The Australians have spent a lot of time practising at the center-wicket under lights over the past week, something that Tim Paine acknowledged will be a huge advantage for Australia come to the Test match. Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs India Day-Night Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia 1st Match at Adelaide Oval 9.30 AM IST December 17 Thursday

Toss Time: The toss between India vs Australia for Pink-Ball Test will take place at 9 AM IST. Also Read - Virat Kohli Calls Himself 'Representation of New India' Ahead of Day-Night Test Between India And Australia in Adelaide

Start Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Matt Wade, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Captain: Pat Cummins. Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS Probable XIs

Australia: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(C/wk), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

India Confirmed XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS Full Squads

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kuldeep Yadav.

